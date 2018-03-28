South Africa

Rainbow Chicken polony cleared of deadly listeria bacteria

28 March 2018 - 06:44 By Katharine Child
Rainbow Chicken‚ whose polony was also recalled‚ had other strains of listeria bacteria in its polony and in its factory. File photo.
Rainbow Chicken‚ whose polony was also recalled‚ had other strains of listeria bacteria in its polony and in its factory. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ John Mcnamara

The national health department has confirmed the listeria bacteria found at the Rainbow Chicken polony factory is not the ST6 strain that caused 91% of cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases completed the whole genome sequencing of the strains taken from the RCL factory in Wolwehoek‚ Free State‚ this week.

"This corroborates the results reported by RCL Foods at a French laboratory‚" read a health ministry statement.

The fact that the Rainbow Chicken RCL factory does not have the strain that caused most of the 183 deaths‚ means that the case against Tiger Brands Enterprise's factory even stronger‚ according to a NICD expert.

Tiger Brands flags R33-million loss at meat unit after listeria outbreak

Tiger Brands said on Monday it expected its meat products unit to record a monthly loss of up to R33-million after it suspended operations at four ...
Business
9 days ago

The deadly strain ST6 bacteria was found in 26 places in the Tiger Brands Polokwane Enterprise factory and on the outside of two rolls of polony.

Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases Dr Juno Thomas said: "The fact that we haven’t found the ST6 listeria monocytogenes strain in retail Rainbow polony or in the RCL foods production facility adds further strength to the findings that it is the Enterprise facility that is causing the outbreak."

Rainbow Chicken‚ whose polony was also recalled‚ still had other strains of listeria bacteria in its polony and in its factory‚ which can make people sick and require corrective action and monitoring‚ health spokesman Popo Maja said.

Lawyer Richard Spoor is expected to file class action papers against Tiger Brands within days to sue them on behalf of many families who lost loved ones and survivors who were disabled by the disease. He is finalising the papers.

He told TimesLIVE previously he will argue that the deadly outbreak was from a single source‚ the Tiger Brands Enterprise factory.

READ MORE

Suffer the kotas: Restaurants assure customers the food is safe amid listeriosis fears

At the Good Hope restaurant in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, Bongiwe Maseko goes out of her way to assure customers that the food is safe to eat.
Business
9 days ago

Death toll from listeria could be much higher

The death toll from the listeriosis outbreak could be much higher as countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region‚ do not ...
News
12 days ago

We are lucky our children lived‚ says mother of toddler treated for listeriosis

The mother of a three-year-old boy who was treated for listeriosis along with eight other children from a Klipspruit West day care centre near Soweto ...
News
14 days ago

I never want to see polony again‚ says Klipspruit crèche owner

The owner of the Klipsruit West crèche near Soweto where nine children were diagnosed with listeriosis says she has been traumatised by the ordeal.
News
14 days ago

Why the Tiger Brands CEO is still munching on Enterprise viennas

In case you're not sure whether you should throw out your processed meats, here's a cheat sheet on the brave CEO from Tiger Brands who continues to ...
Lifestyle
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Solar seeks its place under Spanish sun News
  2. No escape for Mozambique as debt troubles mount News
  3. BREAKING: K-word rant lands Vicki Momberg in jail South Africa
  4. South African freelancer disappears in Rwanda Africa
  5. UJ team discovers silver lining in the dark clouds of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X