The national health department has confirmed the listeria bacteria found at the Rainbow Chicken polony factory is not the ST6 strain that caused 91% of cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases completed the whole genome sequencing of the strains taken from the RCL factory in Wolwehoek‚ Free State‚ this week.

"This corroborates the results reported by RCL Foods at a French laboratory‚" read a health ministry statement.

The fact that the Rainbow Chicken RCL factory does not have the strain that caused most of the 183 deaths‚ means that the case against Tiger Brands Enterprise's factory even stronger‚ according to a NICD expert.