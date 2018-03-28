Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has questioned why there was talk of extending the LLB programme to five years in South Africa‚ when countries in Europe offered high-quality law programmes in three years.

Mogoeng made this remark at the University of Johannesburg‚ where he was awarded an honorary doctorate in law on Tuesday evening.

Most universities in South Africa offer a four-year LLB programme‚ except the University of the Witwatersrand‚ which scrapped the four-year programme in 2014. The university then introduced the LLB as a two or three-year postgraduate qualification.

There have been complaints about the quality of graduates with the four-year LLB programme from members of the Bar and law firms. Critics claim that the four-year programme do not adequately prepare students for the legal profession.

The Law Society of South Africa requested in 2012 that the LLB be redesigned as a postgraduate qualification after complaints that some law graduates could not read‚ count or reason.

Addressing the graduation ceremony on Tuesday‚ Mogoeng said earlier this month‚ he dealt with the same question at the 2018 African Law School Leadership Forum Conference on Legal Education held at the University of Cape Town.