The United National Transport Union (UNTU) on Wednesday declared a dispute with Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) as it has reached a deadlock in its 2018 wage negotiations.

In a statement‚ UNTU said a dispute has been declared to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after the employer refused to increase its wage offer of 7.3% and refused to include a no retrenchment clause for the next financial year in the wage agreement.

The union is demanding a 13% salary increase.

“A date for the CCMA conciliation has not been set. But if the CCMA is unable to resolve the dispute‚ the union will be issued with a certificate that will allow the union to embark on a protected strike in Prasa within 48 hours‚” UNTU said.