WATCH | Twitter cheers as racist Momberg sentenced to jail

#VickiMomberg was trending all day on Wednesday after the estate agent was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, one year of which was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016.

She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.