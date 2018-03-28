South Africa

WATCH | Twitter cheers as racist Momberg sentenced to jail

28 March 2018 - 15:39 By TimesLIVE

#VickiMomberg was trending all day on Wednesday after the estate agent was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, one year of which was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016.

She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Watch your tongue‚ says prosecutor in Vicki Momberg case

This is the stern warning from prosecutor Yusuf Baba‚ the man who represented the state in the case against convicted racist estate agent Vicki ...
News
2 hours ago

Afriforum says Momberg's sentence shows double standards on racism

AfriForum on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the jail term given to convicted racist Vicki Momberg by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
News
3 hours ago

Racist must go directly to jail - Momberg denied bail

Estate agent Vicki Momberg must begin serving an effective two years’ imprisonment after being denied bail pending an application for leave to appeal ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Millions of social grant beneficiaries to pay R10 'bank charge' South Africa
  2. Cape Town to double price of water in two years South Africa
  3. Durban university shut down…again South Africa
  4. Cele to make key appointments‚ including Mdluli’s replacement South Africa
  5. Stepmother maintains hitting stepdaughter was a ‘mistake’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X