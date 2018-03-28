This is the stern warning from prosecutor Yusuf Baba‚ the man who represented the state in the case against convicted racist estate agent Vicki Momberg.

On Wednesday‚ the Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced Momberg to an effective two years’ imprisonment for a series of racial slurs.

“People need to watch their tongues before they talk. There are consequences for your actions‚” said Baba following the sentencing.

He said while media reported on racial-related incidents‚ prosecutors saw many more cases than those that made the headlines.

“Harsher sentences must be meted out because of the abuse that takes place on a daily basis. We are experiencing this on a daily basis and as such a strong message has to be sent out.”

Baba said Momberg deserved a direct imprisonment sentence as he had hurled racial slurs more than once.

“This case is not only restricted to the video footage; the recordings that were played in court were much harsher than the video footage itself.

“You take all these [race-related] cases‚ the utterances were made once‚ but not in this case. To ask for direct imprisonment takes a lot from any person and this case warranted direct imprisonment.”