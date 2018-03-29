Children on ‘slut’ list fear for their lives

Jarred* was on his way to church on Sunday when a man tried to steal the chain his late mother left to him.

He has become a target in the neighbourhood of Atlantis in Cape Town after his name appeared on a “slut” list known as the “Final Official Jintoe List 2018”.

No one knows who compiled the list but 31 girls and boys are named and linked to alleged promiscuousness. Jarred is called a “vuil moffie” (dirty homosexual) who had sex with half of his class and even his cousins.

Now the youngster‚ who is openly bisexual‚ fears for his life and doesn’t know who to turn to for help. He is an orphan and lives with his brother.

“The man said if I refused to give the chain‚ I should bend over and do the things I did on the list‚” said the 18-year-old‚ who denied the allegations made on the list which has caused mayhem in the area.

One 14-year-old‚ whose name also appeared on the list‚ tried to commit suicide because the community suspected she had compiled the list.

She injected herself with her mother’s insulin after about 60 people marched to her house.

“I have lost all my friends‚ some of my family don’t want to speak to me and teachers even threatened to have me expelled from school‚” said Jarred.

A mother of another victim said after the list was sent to her 14-year-old daughter on Thursday the family has been going through hell.

The author of the list claimed her child has oral sex with a boy at a MyCiti bus stop.

“My daughter doesn’t even take a bus!” said the woman.

“The person who drew up the list should go to jail…I decided I am not going to leave it at this. It is really affecting the children badly.”