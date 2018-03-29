Class action lawsuits may be useful in countries such as South Africa‚ where the majority of the population is poor and would not be able to otherwise afford costs associated with litigation.

This is the view of the Helen Suzman Foundation as a class action is in the works following deaths and illnesses linked to the recent listeriosis outbreak‚ in which over 180 people have died.

Richard Spoor Attorneys indicated this month that it has teamed up with US law firm Motley Rice LLC to launch a class action against Tiger Brands‚ one of the companies government has fingered for blame. The two law firms have called on claimants who suffered loss or harm due to the outbreak to form a class action suit.

The case seems to be gaining traction‚ with nearly 1‚000 parties coming forward to join the class action‚ the foundation said.