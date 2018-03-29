Will you #DeleteFacebook? South African social media analysts don't think so.

"South Africans are incredibly accommodating and have a very high tolerance threshold when we are hard done by. We have tacitly accepted incredibly brazen acts of crookedness and corruption with humour‚" explained National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (Nemisa) KZN e-Skills Colab director Dr Surendra Thakur.

Thakur was responding to the call to ditch the social media site after the data of 50 million Facebook users was collected by creating a personality quiz taken by a few hundred-thousand people.

Without their knowledge or consent‚ users allowed the app to collect information on the Facebook friends. The data was then passed onto Cambridge Analytica‚ to influence Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Thakur said the Facebook/Analytica scandal was a little-removed from South Africa.