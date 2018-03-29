“Religion is one of those institutions that frown against sex work and we are so judgemental and sometimes we even use the [religious] text to bash people who are in this industry.

“But I want to differ. I would say commercial sex work is a very old industry. It’s not new. But what I think is important in the field of activism is that we need to open up doors and engage. We are living in a democratic country and in this country people’s rights are observed and respected.

“So if the minority groups like sex workers are eager to come and say ‘we also want our rights to be protected‚ why are we being judged by the nature of the work that we are doing?’‚ I am not here to judge but I think the religious sector must stop to judge‚” she said.

Zengele castigated religious people for using the Bible to bash the sex industry. She cited an example from the Bible when a woman was brought before Jesus by the Pharisees.

"When the Pharisees told Jesus that the Law of Moses commanded them to stone such women‚ Jesus said: ‘Let anyone of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.’ They all walked away.