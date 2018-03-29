An average middle-class household in Cape Town faces a 13.65% increase in its monthly municipal bill from July 1.

The city council’s draft budget for 2018/19 proposes inflation-busting increases in rates‚ water‚ electricity‚ sewerage and refuse charges.

Including the percentage-point increase in VAT from Sunday‚ the household’s bill is projected to rise from R3‚398.04 to R3‚861.87 – an increase of R463.83.

Times Select’s calculations are based on the February bill (28 days) for a property valued at R2.5-million by the municipality‚ and containing a family consuming 185 litres of water a day and 1‚000 units of electricity a month.