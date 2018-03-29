Hard work pays off: Twitter celebrate township graduates

One of the women‚ Refilwe Mofokeng‚ had to juggle being a mother to her seven-year-old son‚ a student and working simultaneously.

“It’s challenging doing it all in one. I am a single mother and I live alone. I have to do everything for myself and my son. I paid for my studies and pushed myself to get this far‚” said Mofokeng.

At times‚ Mofokeng had to walk to school because she could not afford a taxi. She said Motaung’s pictures silently captured different stories of hope for her.

“We may not be from the same backgrounds but we shared common struggles as people who live in this area. The stories of hardships are different. Sometimes it’s difficult for one to place a simple thing such as food on the table‚” she said.