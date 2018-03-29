Horrific crashes leave at least 13 dead and 24 injured in KZN
At least 13 people have died in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal‚ paramedics said on Thursday night.
While the exact nature of the crash was still being established‚ KZN EMS spokesman Robert McKenzie said that a taxi and two other vehicles were involved.
"Police are on the scene confirming the number [of dead]‚ but they are confirming at least 13 at this stage‚" he said.
Four patients from the same crash sustained serious injuries and were treated on the scene before being rushed to hospital.
On the R33 near Greytown a crash involving a minibus has resulted in at least 13 fatalities. 4 critically injured patients were treated by paramedics— KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) March 29, 2018
Following a secondary crash on the same stretch of road‚ four people sustained serious injuries and were treated by paramedics. McKenzie said this crash was unrelated to the earlier fatal accident.
And in a third accident on the eve of the notorious Easter weekend‚ this one on the R56 near Richmond‚ 16 people sustained various injuries. A taxi was involved in this crash.
It brings to 24 injured and 13 dead in the three incidents.
Further details would only be made available once the scenes were cleared.