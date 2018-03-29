Grindrod Bank announced on Wednesday that as of April 1‚ the South African Security Agency (Sassa) will no longer carry the cost of bank accounts of recipients – putting the burden of those costs onto grant recipients.

Grindrod provides banking services for Sassa grant recipients‚ paying 17-million grants to 10.6-million cardholders‚ amounting to R11-billion per month.

The bank said the decision by Sassa not to carry the cost of bank accounts meant all beneficiaries using banks to access their grants would be liable for the costs of banking fees. However‚ beneficiaries who utilised the Pay Point and biometric Point of Sale (POS) devices would continue to be subsidised by Sassa.