South Africa

Humansdorp protest blocks N2 traffic

29 March 2018 - 11:27 By Heraldlive
Image: 123rf/ Anna Om

A service delivery protest near Humansdorp‚ which started around 5am this morning‚ blocked traffic on the N2 and R106 and caused huge backlogs.

It is unclear what the protests were about but police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said SAPS were on the scene “attending to the situation”.

Kouga municipality spokeswoman Laura-Lee Randall said the road was cleared just before 11am.

News
“SAPS is on the scene and the municipality's leadership is in regular contact with them. At this stage it is unclear what the protesters' grievances are but the N2 is open again and the traffic has started moving‚” she said.

Nkohli said around 100 protestors closed the N2 and another group closed the R106 in the early hours of the morning.

“We had advised motorists to steer clear of the area as we are working on trying to resolve the matter‚” he said.

