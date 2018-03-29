Humansdorp protest blocks N2 traffic

A service delivery protest near Humansdorp‚ which started around 5am this morning‚ blocked traffic on the N2 and R106 and caused huge backlogs.

It is unclear what the protests were about but police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said SAPS were on the scene “attending to the situation”.

Kouga municipality spokeswoman Laura-Lee Randall said the road was cleared just before 11am.