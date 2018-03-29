To celebrate the life and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela‚ Relate Trust launched a Mandela Centenary bracelet in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday afternoon.

The launch was attended by two of Mandela’s grandchildren‚ Princess Zaziwe Manaway and Princess Swati-Dlamini Mandela.

Relate CEO Neil Robinson said they plan to raise R100-million towards job creation and literacy.

“Forty-nine percent of South African youth are unemployed while more than half the country lives below the poverty line. That is a crisis that needs to be addressed. We have 14 million taxpayers and if each of them can buy the R49 bracelet then we would be able to achieve R100-million in honour of what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th year‚” Robinson said.

Princess Manaway said she was proud to be part of the project. “Tata (Mandela) spent his whole life fighting for a just equal society. He cherished the idea of a democratic and free society in which all persons will live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. Through these initiatives involving social enterprise companies ‚ businesses and society leaders we can see his dream realised‚” Manaway said.

Since 2010 Relate Trust has raised more than R50-million through their crowd-funding model of selling bracelets globally made by at-risk youth and elderly people.

- SowetanLIVE