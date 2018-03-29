Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has not given up her fight to overturn an R1-million costs order arising from the Absa-Bankorp case.

She had sought leave to appeal a court order that she pay the money‚ but the High Court in Pretoria dismissed her application on Wednesday‚ saying there was "no reasonable prospect that another court will come to a different conclusion".

But Mkhwebane would now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ her office said on Thursday.

"The public protector intends petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ as she believes it could arrive at a different conclusion‚" spokesman Oupa Segwale said.