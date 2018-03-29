When Vicki Momberg goes to sleep tonight‚ behind the bars of a Johannesburg prison‚ the former estate agent will leave her own indelible mark on South African history.

The 49-year-old will become the first person in the country’s history to be jailed for crimen injuria‚ defined as a “wilful injury to someone’s dignity‚ caused by the use of obscene or racially offensive language or gestures”.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday sentenced her to three years in prison‚ one of which was suspended for three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence.

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams told Times Select that Momberg’s effective two-year jail term is a “victory”.