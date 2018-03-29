Four lawyers down‚ a damning psychologist report‚ a dismal assessment by a probation officer and a character witness who painted her as a “lunatic” were only some of the signs of Vicki Momberg’s self-destructive nature.

The convicted racist’s legal woes and her constant clash with her lawyers were only the tip of the iceberg.

It is not common for an accused person to change lawyers as often as this Johannesburg real estate agent did. She dropped counsel after counsel following disagreements on how the case should be handled.

On lawyer number three‚ Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan had warned Momberg to "cooperate" with her lawyer who was operating pro bono.