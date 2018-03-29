Albert Pretorius‚ 42‚ of Paulshof‚ is facing two counts of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In February‚ he told the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in his affidavit that he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place.

The court refused bail but gave Pretorius a chance to present proof that he was on medication on the night of the incident.

The court said it would hear his bail application if he brings proof of which medication he was on.

"There is ample case law that states that if you make a claim‚ you must be able to back it up. There is nothing here to support such a defence‚" magistrate Renier Boshoff during his first bail application last month.

In January‚ Pretorius allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a roadblock manned by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road‚ near Montecasino. Two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were fatally injured. Pretorius was arrested and taken to Sandton police station after blood samples were taken.

His affidavit filed to court stated: "In December 2017‚ I experienced a pinched nerve on my leg and including my back. I contacted a chiropractor who prescribed medication. I wish to place it on record that I have been on that medication since December to date."

"I consumed approximately three alcoholic beverages... Three hours later‚ I went home."

Pretorius said he had been driving at 80km/h which‚ according to him‚ was the legal speed limit.

"The visibility of the road was affected by the dark conditions that prevailed all the time and I could not see any roadblock.

"The next thing I recall was that I was taken out of my vehicle by what appeared to be Metro Police officers. I am told they were conducting a roadblock."

He also told the court that he was assaulted with closed fists by "several" police officers.