"Parents have suffered the unimaginable pain of losing children in horrific circumstances . . . and those who survived face a life of blindness‚ deafness and cognitive disabilities . . ."

Attorney Richard Spoor's affidavit - lodged in the Johannesburg High Court today (Thursday March 29) in a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands and its Enterprise division on behalf of those who contracted listeriosis‚ as well as the families of those who died - is a heart-wrenching account of the impact on the lives which were forever changed by unwittingly eating contaminated processed meat.

The legal case relies on the fact that the specific ST6 strain of listeria monocytogenes‚ which infected 91% of people who died‚ was found at the Tiger Brands Enterprise factory in Polokwane.

Nearly 1‚000 people have fallen ill and at least 183 people have died‚ 78 of them infants.