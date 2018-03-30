The non-profit organisation was registered in 2010 to take a stand against the devastation caused by the many ills of the society‚ including drugs and human trafficking.

In an open letter published on Friday‚ the organisation described dagga as a “hideous green dagga dragon” and said it was in schools‚ intoxicating children’s dreams and destroying their future.

“Our peers‚ gripped by the green beast‚ are dropping out of schools and free tertiary education at an unimaginable rate‚” the organisation said.

“Come and see for yourselves! Check the registration lists at schools for the beginning of the year against the attendance of today.”

Public schools had become a battleground for drug dealers and runners‚ it added.