The death toll following Wednesday’s accident in KwaZulu-Natal involving a minibus taxi has risen to 14.

The accident took place 20km from Greytown on the R23 to Dundee.

“One person died in hospital. The scene has been cleared‚” said KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie.

It appears the taxi lost control and left road‚ headed down a ravine and then overturned several times‚ Arrive Alive tweeted.

The cause of the accident‚ which also left four people injured‚ is not yet known‚ McKenzie said.