Death toll in KwaZulu-Natal accident rises
The death toll following Wednesday’s accident in KwaZulu-Natal involving a minibus taxi has risen to 14.
The accident took place 20km from Greytown on the R23 to Dundee.
“One person died in hospital. The scene has been cleared‚” said KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie.
It appears the taxi lost control and left road‚ headed down a ravine and then overturned several times‚ Arrive Alive tweeted.
The cause of the accident‚ which also left four people injured‚ is not yet known‚ McKenzie said.
It appears that the minibus left the road down a ravine and overturned several times @KZN_EMS https://t.co/uTEic4mf5x— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) March 30, 2018
“Please drive defensively ... we do not wish to see pics like these of the aftermath of the horrific crash on the Rw3 last night! 14 people have now been confirmed deceased‚” Arrive Alive tweeted.
What is Defensive Driving? Drive Sober, Attentive and follow this Checklist! https://t.co/0Kf0JhdSSY #ArriveAlive #EasterWeekend @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/AglusVjesc— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) March 30, 2018
Speaking on eNCA‚ Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has expressed concern about accidents amid heavy traffic over the Easter long weekend.
He sent out his condolences to the families affected by the taxi accident.
“We try all our best‚ particularly this time of heightened transport activities‚ to try and make our roads safe. It’s not a good start at all. And we hope that we are actually not going to be having similar kinds of accidents of the scale and of this nature. I am concerned that we tend to have one crash and many people just die at the same time.” Nzimande said.
