How a challenge from a girlfriend transformed a couch potato into an ardent marathon runner
Paulo de Almeida is only three-quarters of the man he used to be.
And this is not a bad thing. Twelve months ago‚ the Johannesburg finance expert was 30kg heavier and seldom got off the couch.
On Saturday he will be running the Two Oceans Half Marathon — with a series of triathlons under his belt and ambitions to come back next year and tackle the annual 56km ultra-marathon around the Cape Peninsula.
Standing in the throng of runners at the pre-race expo at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday‚ De Almeida pulled out his phone to display a photo of a heavy-set earlier incarnation of himself.
A challenge from his girlfriend‚ Mandy Nienaber‚ at the start of 2017 started his transformation. The initial aim was to lose weight and get healthier and fitter.
“No big goal was set‚” the 29-year-old said in a blog post to family and friends. “There was a lot of weight to lose.”
The decision meant postponing the start of work towards a PhD‚ but as he began putting kilometres on his running shoes he noticed the weight falling off.
Soon‚ De Almeida began challenging himself with short races. “Progress was slow and steady‚ but a few more runs were under my belt. A 1km run was now do-able - not without moaning‚ but achievable‚” he said.
By November 2017 he was ready to take on the Midlands Ultra Triathlon in KwaZulu-Natal‚ which took him 7hr 22min.
On his blog‚ he said: “On that early day in January when the scale was 120.2kg‚ no words can describe the disappointment and the sense of failure that sets in. No one sees that.”
Nienaber‚ who will run alongside her boyfriend on Saturday‚ said she admired his determination.
“When he puts his mind to something he is so determined. He works 60 hours a week and every day he leaves work to go to the gym‚ getting home after 8pm. For me‚ that alone is amazing. I can see that his confidence in himself has improved tenfold.
Said De Almeida: “It might not be a big deal to some‚ but for me weight loss has changed everything. Anyone can do it. I’m proof.”
* Madeline Harvey is on a SIT Study Abroad programme with Round Earth Media.