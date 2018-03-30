How a challenge from a girlfriend transformed a couch potato into an ardent marathon runner

Paulo de Almeida is only three-quarters of the man he used to be.

And this is not a bad thing. Twelve months ago‚ the Johannesburg finance expert was 30kg heavier and seldom got off the couch.

On Saturday he will be running the Two Oceans Half Marathon — with a series of triathlons under his belt and ambitions to come back next year and tackle the annual 56km ultra-marathon around the Cape Peninsula.

Standing in the throng of runners at the pre-race expo at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday‚ De Almeida pulled out his phone to display a photo of a heavy-set earlier incarnation of himself.

A challenge from his girlfriend‚ Mandy Nienaber‚ at the start of 2017 started his transformation. The initial aim was to lose weight and get healthier and fitter.

“No big goal was set‚” the 29-year-old said in a blog post to family and friends. “There was a lot of weight to lose.”