The foundation says it believes that while the old flag is part of history‚ it belongs in museums‚ documentaries and other creative works and not on public display.

But AfriForum says many people have suffered "atrocities" at the hands of the African National Congress‚ South African Communist Party and the British and may be offended by these organisations’ flags and the Union Jack‚ that these flags should also be banned if the public display of the old South African flag is criminalised.

AfriForum maintains that banning "gratuitous" displays of the old flag would amount to "an unconstitutional infringement of the right to freedom of expression".

It further argues that banning the public display of the old flag "could drive hateful views underground where they cannot be monitored".

In its papers AfriForum says the organisation acknowledges that "the old South African flag has the capacity to cause offence and emotional distress”‚ adding that "as an organisation‚ we have no particular love for the flag or what it represents".