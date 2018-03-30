Studying together came with a lot of sacrifices for the couple‚ who have two children. His wife Elizabeth says she does not have many friends as she had to sacrifice her social time for her studies and miss out on some family functions. She attributes her success to her strong belief in God.

Elizabeth Mogotsi was spurred on to study by her current job at the Examinations and Graduations Office (EGO) at Wits University‚ as she wanted to fully represent that office.

“Sometimes during graduations‚ I would need to usher in graduands‚ and because I did not have a qualification‚ I could not wear a gown. This did not make sense to me. When I first started at EGO‚ we used to wear gowns and people would congratulate me for graduating whereas I was not. So‚ I felt the need to study so I can get real compliments.”

Elizabeth‚ who last studied in 1993 before registering in Wits in 2013‚ says that studying after so many years was challenging. The pair says that they both set a target to complete their studies together‚ and constantly had to push each other.

Time management was instrumental to reach this target‚ says Johannes.