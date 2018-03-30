Almost two thirds (67%) of surveyed agents said their clients have been affected by unabridged birth certificate regulation with foreign families travelling to South Africa (67%) and single mothers (33%) being the most negatively affected.

According to Aviation Barometer‚ published every quarter by Airports Company South Africa‚ growth in passenger numbers at nine airports held steady at just over 3% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Despite this growth‚ Travelstart said: "Unabridged birth certificates continue to prevent families from travelling. In many cases‚ travellers and airline staff at overseas origin airports are left to fend for themselves with the onus being on the traveller to carry the correct documentation..."

Tourism currently sustains 700‚000 direct jobs‚ but its growth is being stymied. The unabridged birth certificate policy should be reviewed‚ said Travelstart.

". . .The regulation is negatively impacting the tourism experience and more than likely deterring willing participants from a sector thirsty for growth. . .

"As the potential for growth in the sector is more than apparent and needed to boost jobs and the economy‚ those working in South Africa’s travel trade remain hopeful that revising the need for superfluous unabridged birth certificate regulation forms part of South Africa’s new dawn (as espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa)."

Travelstart added the policy was not even effective in addressing the reason it was implemented - to combat child trafficking - as real human traffickers don’t follow legitimate and documented methods of travel but cross the border in illegitimate and clandestine circumstances.