Union calls for ban on child labour following StatsSA report

It said about 81 000 of the children appeared to be doing work prohibited by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

The majority of the children were between the ages of 16 and 17. Children in KwaZulu-Natal (10%) were more likely to be working when compared with those from other provinces. Northern Cape (1.2%) had the least number of children who involved in child labour.

Saftu said the report stated that children were not only used for labour but were also deprived of basic rights such as education and proper health.

“This provides further evidence that South African society is losing the most basic moral and humanitarian values. What could be worse than profiteering from the exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our society and condemning them to survive into adulthood without proper healthcare and education‚ which will condemn most of them to years of unemployment and ill-heath‚” Saftu said in the statement.

It said most infringements of children’s rights were found in rural areas.

“The extent to which children were engaged in child labour increases with age”‚ says the report‚ with older children aged 16 and 17 years most vulnerable.”