South Africa

Man found with fatal gunshot wound

31 March 2018 - 10:32 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A man‚ believed to be in his fifties‚ was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Luipaardsvlei near Krugersdorp‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesman Wener Vermaak said when paramedics arrived on the scene at around 5.30am they found the man lying on a gravel road‚ with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” Vermaak said.

READ MORE

Three dead‚ two hurt in shooting at Jo’burg taxi rank

Three people have died and two were critically injured during a shooting at a taxi rank in Wanderers Street‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday evening.
News
1 day ago

Parking spat leads to shootout

A squabble over a parking spot between a woman and a truck driver outside a popular Durban North shopping centre ended in a shootout on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu is queening so hard in this shoot, we're stunned!

*cues: African Queen by 2face Idibia*
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Sea rescuers in Port Elizabeth evacuate sick fisherman and assist rubber-duck ... South Africa
  2. Motorist murdered after crashing bakkie into 13 pedestrians South Africa
  3. Tourist airlifted off Lion's Head after fall South Africa
  4. WATCH | Good Samaritan halts 'drunken' attack South Africa
  5. Man found with fatal gunshot wound South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X