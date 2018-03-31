South Africa

Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Pretoria

31 March 2018 - 14:58 By Timeslive
A motorbike rider was killed in a collission with a vehicle in Moreleta Park, east of Pretoria, on Saturday morning.
A motorbike rider was killed in a collission with a vehicle in Moreleta Park, east of Pretoria, on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied by ER24

A motorbike rider was killed in a collision in Moreleta Park‚ east of Pretoria‚ on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said it was believed that the rider collided with a vehicle that was attempting to turn along Wekker Street.

“At approximately 11.30am‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the rider in a critical condition. Paramedics assessed him and found that he sustained multiple injuries. While paramedics were attempting to stabilise him‚ his vital signs deteriorated. They (paramedics) initiated advanced life support treatment in order to regain his vital signs but were sadly unable to do so. He was later declared dead on the scene‚” Vermaak said.

The occupants of the vehicle were assessed but found to have no injuries‚ he said.

READ MORE

Motorist murdered after crashing bakkie into 13 pedestrians

A motorist who crashed his bakkie into a group of pedestrians - killing six - was allegedly stabbed to death by an angry mob shortly after the horror ...
News
5 hours ago

Death toll in KwaZulu-Natal accident rises

The death toll following Wednesday’s accident in KwaZulu-Natal involving a minibus taxi has risen to 14.
News
1 day ago

Horrific crashes leave at least 13 dead and 24 injured in KZN

At least 13 people have died in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal‚ paramedics said on Thursday night.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SABC to probe programme being cut midway through South Africa
  2. Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Human rights group calls for immediate downgrade of SA embassy in Israel South Africa
  4. WATCH | Good Samaritan halts 'drunken' attack South Africa
  5. Sea rescuers in Port Elizabeth evacuate sick fisherman and assist rubber-duck ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X