A motorbike rider was killed in a collision in Moreleta Park‚ east of Pretoria‚ on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said it was believed that the rider collided with a vehicle that was attempting to turn along Wekker Street.

“At approximately 11.30am‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the rider in a critical condition. Paramedics assessed him and found that he sustained multiple injuries. While paramedics were attempting to stabilise him‚ his vital signs deteriorated. They (paramedics) initiated advanced life support treatment in order to regain his vital signs but were sadly unable to do so. He was later declared dead on the scene‚” Vermaak said.

The occupants of the vehicle were assessed but found to have no injuries‚ he said.