A foreign tourist in her mid-30s was rescued by helicopter on Saturday after falling on Lion’s Head‚ in Cape Town.

The woman injured her ankle‚ back and hand when she fell near the chains‚ said Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais.

“At 9.15am‚ two paramedics and a rescue operative started walking towards the patient. They reached her by 9.35am and after examination requested that the helicopter contracted to the Department of Health be authorised to extract the patient‚” he said.

The Skymed helicopter lifted the woman aboard and transferred her to an ambulance‚ which took her to hospital. Marais said she had moderate injuries.