Gaping sinkholes spark concern for safety of Laudium residents

A technical team was expected to meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss and come up with a plan to deal with the gaping sinkholes on the R55 Quagga Road near Laudium‚ Pretoria.

Roads and Transport media spokesperson Melitah Madiba said the road had started to show cracks several days ago and had since caved in. "It had started to show cracks and we tried to fix it but the cracks kept getting wider and so we decided to close the road‚" said Madiba.

"We currently have geologists and scientologists who are doing tests‚ trying to determine the cause of the problem‚" she added.

The road has been closed until further notice.

Pictures provided by the department showed that some of the sinkholes were very close to residential property.

Madiba said they were "very concerned about the safety" of the residents.

The meeting to be held on Sunday afternoon would result in a solution being tabled on whether or not to move the affected residents.