The sister of Karabo Mokoena‚ whose badly charred remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst last year‚ says she has struggled to lead a normal life since the incident.

"Everywhere you go‚ people ask: 'Are you Karabo's sister?' You can't just be normal‚" Bontle Mokoena said.

She gave an interview to eNCA to mark what would have been her sister's 23rd birthday.

Karabo was allegedly killed by forex trader Sandile Mantsoe‚ with whom she had an on-and-off relationship.

She had been missing for several days when Mantsoe was finally arrested and allegedly confessed to police where he had disposed of her body.

Bontle said they were grateful to at least have found her body.