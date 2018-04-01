A mother and daughter have been shot dead‚ allegedly by the daughter's disgruntled estranged husband‚ Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the suspect shot and killed his 54-year-old mother-in-law and his 39-year-old wife at their house at Nkohlakalo‚ Kabokweni on Thursday.

"The suspect is reported to have gone to the in-laws’ residence taking his wife's church uniform as they were living apart due to some domestic or marital challenges. It is reported that he then wanted to talk to them but they refused‚ at which point he then produced a firearm and shot at them before fleeing the scene‚" said Hlathi.

"The victims were rushed to hospital where they were certified dead on arrival. Both were shot several times."

The alleged murder weapon has since been recovered.

"A firearm believed to be the murder weapon was handed in by a relative of the suspect‚ who reportedly got it from the suspect before disappearing‚" said Hlathi.

Police were searching for the suspect.