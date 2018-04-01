South Africa

Renowned advocate Zola Majavu shot in business robbery

01 April 2018 - 11:10 By Naledi Shange
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, with his lawyer Zola Majavu, appeared before a disciplinary hearing on comments he made at a media briefing in Sandton. File photo
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, with his lawyer Zola Majavu, appeared before a disciplinary hearing on comments he made at a media briefing in Sandton. File photo
Image: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES

Renowned advocate Zola Majavu was shot in a business robbery earlier this week‚ police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident happened at a lodge in the Mondeor area on the route to Vereeniging on March 29‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela.

"The people who were in the lodge were being robbed of their belongings and one of them was shot and taken to hospital‚" Makhubela said.

"He was shot on the lower body‚" Makhubela added.

The attackers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as valuable belonging to the lodge guests.

Asked how many attackers there were‚ Makhubela said "there were more than four".

Majavu‚ who is a criminal lawyer‚ has held the reins as the administrator of Athletics South Africa and been at the helm of the Premier Soccer League.

He has also worked on some high profile cases‚ defending former chief operating officer of the SABC Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ as well as former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.

He also defended Patrick Ndlovu‚ a minor who had been implicated in the murder of rightwing leader Eugene Terre’Blanche.

Other high profile cases Majavu has worked on include that of the battle of the leadership of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Majuva’s condition was not immediately known.

READ MORE

Hlaudi Motsoeneng 'happy and enjoying life'‚ fights on

Former broadcasting boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the South ...
News
1 month ago

Hlaudi to mount SABC dismissal challenge by the end of the week

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will submit a legal challenge by the end of the week‚ fighting his dismissal from the public broadcaster.
News
9 months ago

Hlaudi to mount SABC dismissal challenge by the end of the week

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will submit a legal challenge by the end of the week fighting his dismissal from the public broadcaster.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Fire causes Durban hotel to be evacuated South Africa
  2. Renowned advocate Zola Majavu shot in business robbery South Africa
  3. Russian governor resigns over deadly mall fire World
  4. Martin Luther King Jr: the dream, the man, the legacy Africa
  5. 'Out of control' space lab to become celestial fireball Monday: China Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X