Renowned advocate Zola Majavu was shot in a business robbery earlier this week‚ police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident happened at a lodge in the Mondeor area on the route to Vereeniging on March 29‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela.

"The people who were in the lodge were being robbed of their belongings and one of them was shot and taken to hospital‚" Makhubela said.

"He was shot on the lower body‚" Makhubela added.

The attackers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as valuable belonging to the lodge guests.

Asked how many attackers there were‚ Makhubela said "there were more than four".

Majavu‚ who is a criminal lawyer‚ has held the reins as the administrator of Athletics South Africa and been at the helm of the Premier Soccer League.

He has also worked on some high profile cases‚ defending former chief operating officer of the SABC Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ as well as former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.

He also defended Patrick Ndlovu‚ a minor who had been implicated in the murder of rightwing leader Eugene Terre’Blanche.

Other high profile cases Majavu has worked on include that of the battle of the leadership of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Majuva’s condition was not immediately known.