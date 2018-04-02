The Gauteng Traffic Police high speed unit has arrested 22 motorists for speeding in the province over the Easter weekend.

Spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo said the highest speed recorded among the 22 was 198km/h.

“More high-speed operations are continuing on the major routes. therefore motorists are warned and advised to abide by the general speed limit of 120 km/h‚” said Nxumalo.

The high-speed operations are being carried out on the N1 to Limpopo‚ N3 to KwaZulu-Natal‚ N12 to North West‚ N12 to Mpumalanga‚ N4 to Emalahleni and N1 to Bloemfontein.