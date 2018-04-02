Bid by former SARS officials to stay criminal charges against them

Former South African Revenue Service officials Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have approached the High Court for an urgent application to stay the criminal charges brought against them.

The three were summonsed last month to appear in court on April 9 in connection with the alleged bugging of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices in 2007.

This follows the suspension of SARS commissioner Tom Moyane by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Moyane had laid the charges that led to the investigation and subsequent summons against the three.