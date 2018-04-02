Breakthrough in search for missing cop

Police rescue divers have recovered the body of a woman from within a submerged police car in the Sand River near Dundee on Sunday.

Divers from the Search and Rescue Unit had been scrambled to the scene after the roof and blue lights were spotted protruding from the water. It is understood that an officer had been inspecting a low-lying bridge at Landmansdrift when he saw the roof of the bakkie downstream.

A dive operation was conducted in the rapidly flowing river.

The decomposed body of a woman was recovered from inside the bakkie.