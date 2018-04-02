Cele intervenes in violent N3 protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele has parachuted in to quell the rampant civil disobedience which prompted the closure of the N3 at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday.

Police have been engaged in running battles with mobs of looters who effectively closed the national freeway on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Trucks were looted and burned on both the N3 and the adjacent R103 from the early hours of the morning.

According to a statement issued by Cele’s office‚ he and top cop brass has “urgently attended” to the Mooi River protest.