Hankey farm attack suspect expected in court

A 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following an attack on a farm outside the Eastern Cape town on March 23.

The suspect was arrested a few kilometres from the Lesotho border on Wednesday and some of the property taken from the scene was also recovered.

He will appear on four charges of attempted murder‚ rape‚ illegal possession of a firearm‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ theft and indecent assault.