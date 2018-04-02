South Africa

Hankey farm attack suspect expected in court

02 April 2018 - 14:44 By Staff Writer
Handcuffs. File Photo.
A 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following an attack on a farm outside the Eastern Cape town on March 23.

The suspect was arrested a few kilometres from the Lesotho border on Wednesday and some of the property taken from the scene was also recovered.

He will appear on four charges of attempted murder‚ rape‚ illegal possession of a firearm‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ theft and indecent assault.

A Port Elizabeth businesswoman and her three children were attacked inside their Hankey farm house on Friday March 23.

It is alleged that the suspect gained entry to the house after firing several shots through a glass door‚ wounding the 44-year-old female in the process. The suspect took her in her vehicle to an ATM in town (Hankey) to withdraw cash.

While the suspect was busy withdrawing cash‚ the victim managed to drive off with her car to another farm in the area and police were alerted.

Last week a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attack but later released due to insufficient evidence.

