South Africa

Law enforcement agencies on high alert as traffic volumes pick up

02 April 2018 - 12:51 By Timeslive
Law enforcement will be on high alert and will deal appropriately with traffic offenders.
Image: Rob Beezy @TrafficSA via Twitter

The Department of Transport warned on Monday that law enforcement agencies would be on high alert as the Easter long weekend comes to an end.

With a marked increase in traffic volumes expected on all major routes as holiday travellers return home‚ it urged motorists to drive with extreme caution.

“Law enforcement will be on high alert and will deal appropriately with traffic offenders‚” it warned.

