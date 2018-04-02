Nation mourns death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a stalwart in the fight against apartheid, died on Monday at the age of 81, triggering an outpouring of tributes to one of the country’s defining and most divisive figures.

She died at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a 'long illness'.

Family spokesman Victor Dlamini said: “She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening announced that the struggle stalwart would receive a state funeral on April 14. An official memorial would take place three days earlier‚ on April 11.