New Eskom board member Lamberti faces damages over sexist‚ racist comments

Imperial Holdings CEO Mark Lamberti – newly appointed to the Eskom board – has been found to have wrongfully impaired the dignity of a highly qualified and experienced senior black female staff member‚ by referring to her as “a female employment equity” candidate.

Adila Chowan‚ a former employee at Imperial’s subsidiary‚ Associated Motor Holdings (AMH)‚ brought a court application against Lamberti last year after she was fired in September 2015 over allegations of misconduct. The North Gauteng High Court has now found her to be a credible witness‚ who gave reliable evidence about how she was side-lined from being appointed as company CFO – despite promises made to her by Lamberti.

The court has found that Chowan proved that she suffered damages as a result of Lamberti and AMH’s conduct. They tried and failed to have her claim thrown out of court.

Chowan said Lamberti later made her feel like the only reason she’d been employed within the Imperial Group was because she was an “equity employment employee”. She testified that she’d never been spoken to like this before – and was particularly humiliated because she was addressed in this way in front of other senior managers.