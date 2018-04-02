Several suburbs of Randburg were without power on Monday morning.

City Power said the area was experiencing an unplanned power interruption sat the Hawkens switching station due to faulty electrical equipment.

“City Power technicians are still on site busy with investigations and testing of cables in order to locate the fault‚” it said.

The areas affected by the power outage are: Randburg‚ Bromhof‚ Boskruin‚ Ferndale‚ Randpark Ridge and Strijdompark.

“City Power realises the length of time the affected customers have been without electricity and humbly apologises for the inconvenience caused‚” the power utility said in a brief statement.