Parts of Randburg without power

02 April 2018 - 12:12 By Timeslive
City Power technicians are still on site busy with investigations and testing of cables in order to locate the fault. File image.
Image: ALON SKUY

Several suburbs of Randburg were without power on Monday morning.

City Power said the area was experiencing an unplanned power interruption sat the Hawkens switching station due to faulty electrical equipment.

“City Power technicians are still on site busy with investigations and testing of cables in order to locate the fault‚” it said.

The areas affected by the power outage are: Randburg‚ Bromhof‚ Boskruin‚ Ferndale‚ Randpark Ridge and Strijdompark.

“City Power realises the length of time the affected customers have been without electricity and humbly apologises for the inconvenience caused‚” the power utility said in a brief statement.

