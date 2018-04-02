Six people believed to be members of a single family‚ including three children‚ were killed on Monday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in veered out of control and overturned on the N2 outside Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

Two women survived the crash‚ with one of them fighting for her life at Settler's Hospital in Grahamstown‚ said Grahamstown police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender.

Govender said three minors and three men were killed instantly when the driver of the silver Opel SUV lost control on a sharp curve and the vehicle overturned. Govender said there were eight occupants in the vehicle.

The accident happened after 7am near the famous roadside Stone Crescent Hotel – 12km outside Grahamstown. Eastern Cape department of transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said the eight occupants of the vehicle were believed to be family members who were driving together after an Easter break at their home in Mdantsane. They were bound for Cape Town where they were staying as migrant workers.