South Africa

State funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

02 April 2018 - 21:41 By Matthew Savides
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks outside the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on April 2 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks outside the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on April 2 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

Struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive a state funeral in just under two weeks’ time‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday following a long illness. She was 81-years-old.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home on Soweto’s Vilakazi Street‚ Ramaphosa confirmed that the “national official funeral” would take place on April 14. An official memorial would take place three days earlier‚ on April 11.

“There will be many other memorial functions across the country‚ in almost every province. We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well‚ who are wishing her movement well‚” said Ramaphosa.

ANC President Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the media outside Mama Winnie Mandela's home in Soweto

Posted by MyANC on Monday, 2 April 2018

The president also recounted the last time he was with Madikizela-Mandela‚ during the voter registration weekend of March 10.

“I‚ as president of the ANC‚ am saddened because I went out with her‚ I came to fetch her here‚ and went to the voter registration point for her to check voting details. After after that we went for lunch together. My last lunch with Winnie Mandela was a most memorable one‚ here in Vilakazi Street.

“I sat next to her and I was overjoyed when I saw her enjoying her meal‚ enjoying her company and the people around‚ and the new restaurant where we were eating‚” Ramaphosa said.

MORE

IN PICTURES | The life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela has died at the age of 81. We look back at moments of her life in pictures.
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH | 'She was the voice for the voiceless': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Winnie

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her determination and courage during the toughest times of apartheid.
Politics
4 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Mama Winnie as nation mourns struggle stalwart

Nobel peace laureate and archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu has joined the nation in mourning the death the death of struggle stalwart Winnie ...
News
5 hours ago

IN FULL | Family statement on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death

It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ ...
News
8 hours ago

SA mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Mandela touched the lives of millions of people durring the fight against apartheid.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. State funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela South Africa
  2. New Eskom board member Lamberti faces damages over sexist‚ racist comments South Africa
  3. Tributes pour in for Mama Winnie as nation mourns struggle ... South Africa
  4. Two killed‚ three injured in accident on N4 South Africa
  5. Bid by former SARS officials to stay criminal charges against them South Africa

Latest Videos

Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
RIP, mother of the nation: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies aged 81
X