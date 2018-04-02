Struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive a state funeral in just under two weeks’ time‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday following a long illness. She was 81-years-old.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home on Soweto’s Vilakazi Street‚ Ramaphosa confirmed that the “national official funeral” would take place on April 14. An official memorial would take place three days earlier‚ on April 11.

“There will be many other memorial functions across the country‚ in almost every province. We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well‚ who are wishing her movement well‚” said Ramaphosa.