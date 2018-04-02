South Africa

Suspects arrested for killing of two good Samaritans

02 April 2018 - 15:11 By Timeslive
The rescuers came under fire from the assailants and crashed into a fence.
The rescuers came under fire from the assailants and crashed into a fence.
Image: iStock

Police in Ganyesa outside Vryburg in North West have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of two men and the rape of a woman in the village on Sunday.

The men had apparently come to the aid of a group of women whom the suspects allegedly tried to rob as they were leaving a tavern‚ police said.

The men were driving past when they heard the women screaming and drove back to assist the women. While doing so‚ they came under fire from the assailants and crashed into a fence. They were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

A woman was also seriously injured in the attack‚ while another was kidnapped and raped by the fleeing suspects.

Hankey farm attack suspect expected in court

A 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following an attack on a farm outside the Eastern Cape town ...
News
3 hours ago

“In order to ensure that the suspects are arrested‚ the police blocked Vryburg-Ganyesa and Swartfontein-Vryburg roads. That resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects on the Vryburg-Ganyesa roadblock while the second suspect was nabbed in the Vryburg Central Business District (CBD). The first suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition‚” North West police said.

They said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the pair were linked with other cases of business robbery and attempted murder allegedly committed in Morokweng.

“They are also linked with a car-hijacking and attempted murder cases that were reported in Mooinooi on Friday‚ 30 March 2018. They are expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.”

The suspects face two counts of murder‚ four of attempted murder‚ as well as charges for car-hijacking‚ business robbery‚ illegal possession of firearm and ammunition‚ kidnapping and rape.

READ MORE:

Four nabbed in Nyanga for murder‚ culpable homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle

One person was arrested on Saturday morning stabbing a man to death in Lusaka‚ Nyanga‚ in Cape Town while another person was arrested for a separate ...
News
1 day ago

Four life sentences for uncle who killed nieces and nephews

A man convicted of the bloody slaying of four of his sister’s children and slicing off their left ears has been sentenced to four life terms behind ...
News
6 days ago

Six arrested with firearms‚ stolen vehicles in Mthatha bust

Six people have been arrested when police raided a Mthatha house and recovered firearms and stolen vehicles on Monday morning.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Two killed‚ three injured in accident on N4 South Africa
  2. Bid by former SARS officials to stay criminal charges against them South Africa
  3. 22 speedsters arrested in Gauteng South Africa
  4. IN FULL | Family statement on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death South Africa
  5. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully, with family by her side: spokesman South Africa

Latest Videos

Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
X