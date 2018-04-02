Police in Ganyesa outside Vryburg in North West have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of two men and the rape of a woman in the village on Sunday.

The men had apparently come to the aid of a group of women whom the suspects allegedly tried to rob as they were leaving a tavern‚ police said.

The men were driving past when they heard the women screaming and drove back to assist the women. While doing so‚ they came under fire from the assailants and crashed into a fence. They were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

A woman was also seriously injured in the attack‚ while another was kidnapped and raped by the fleeing suspects.