Political parties and close friends of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela joined the chorus of praise for the struggle stalwart who died on Monday afternoon at the age of 81.

On Monday afternoon‚ the world was shocked to learn that Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital. The 81-year-old had been in and out of hospital since January with what a spokesman at the time said was a kidney infection.

Nobel peace laureate and archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu described Madikizela-Mandela as having for many years been the defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid.

“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband‚ the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces‚ detentions‚ bannings and banishment. Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me‚ and to generations of activists.

“Leah and I send our heartfelt condolences to her daughters‚ grandchildren and extended family. May she rest in peace and rise in glory‚” Tutu said in a statement.