Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV an armoured vehicle on the N4 near the Kroondal off-ramp in Rustenburg in North West on Monday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

Injuries ranged from minor to moderate‚ said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“At approximately 2.30pm‚ paramedics from ER24 and local emergency services arrived on the scene where they found the armoured vehicle lying on its side against the highway’s barrier. An SUV was found in a veld down a small embankment next to the road.

“Two occupants were found trapped inside the SUV with fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene‚” Vermaak said.

Three occupants of the armoured vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries‚ he said. They were treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the crash is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”