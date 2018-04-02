South Africa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully, with family by her side: spokesman

02 April 2018 - 16:20 By Matthew Savides
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. File photo.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The Mandela family has confirmed that struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday following a "long illness".

The 81-year-old had been in and out of hospital since January with what a spokesman at the time said was a kidney infection.

Family spokesman Victor Dlamini said on Monday afternoon: “It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg on Monday April 2.

“She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Dlamini described Madikizela-Mandela as “one of the greatest icons of the struggle against apartheid”.

“The Mandela family is deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing‚ we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable woman‚” he said.

Memorial and funeral details will be announced once details have been finalised.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died in Johannesburg on April 2 2018. Social media users paid tribute to the South African anti-apartheid activist.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died

Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ has died at the age of 81.
News
2 hours ago

IN FULL | Family statement on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death

It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Two killed‚ three injured in accident on N4 South Africa
  2. Bid by former SARS officials to stay criminal charges against them South Africa
  3. 22 speedsters arrested in Gauteng South Africa
  4. IN FULL | Family statement on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death South Africa
  5. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully, with family by her side: spokesman South Africa

Latest Videos

Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
X