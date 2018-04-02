Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully, with family by her side: spokesman

The Mandela family has confirmed that struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday following a "long illness".

The 81-year-old had been in and out of hospital since January with what a spokesman at the time said was a kidney infection.

Family spokesman Victor Dlamini said on Monday afternoon: “It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg on Monday April 2.

“She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Dlamini described Madikizela-Mandela as “one of the greatest icons of the struggle against apartheid”.

“The Mandela family is deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing‚ we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable woman‚” he said.

Memorial and funeral details will be announced once details have been finalised.