Elderly woman kills 'home invader' in shootout with gang

A gang of alleged home invaders got more than they bargained for when a homeowner fought back on Monday night.

One of the men was shot and killed and a second was wounded when they traded fire with the armed resident at the Padfield Road home in Pinetown in Durban.

The elderly woman was caught in the crossfire and was critically wounded. RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that medics had rushed to the scene.

“On arrival they found that a 72-year-old woman‚ the homeowner‚ had been shot. She was in a critical condition and required urgent attention from advanced life support paramedics before she was transported to an area hospital‚” Jamieson said.

“One man, an alleged intruder, was declared dead at the scene.”

He added that another wounded man was treated by medics and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that another man‚ alleged to be linked to the gang‚ was later arrested.